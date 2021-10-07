Basid Coin Market Cap Tops $9.39 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $1.33 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00231235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00103873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.