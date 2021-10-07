Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 2.4%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 3,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

In other Battalion Oil news, COO Daniel P. Rohling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Grant R. Evans bought 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,545.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,312.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $143,072. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

