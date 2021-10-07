BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 5.45% of BayCom worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BayCom by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

