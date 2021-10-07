BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,904 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.09% of BCE worth $510,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 70.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 18,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

