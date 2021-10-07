Beacon (BECN) Price Down 17% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $5,142.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

