Beacon Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $2,977.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023875 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

