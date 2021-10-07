Beam (BEAM) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Beam has a market capitalization of $63.24 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003725 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 98,622,000 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.