Beer Money Market Cap Hits $368,911.29 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $368,911.29 and $13,324.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00103912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,539,548 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

