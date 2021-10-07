BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of BeiGene worth $77,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $339.00 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.78 and a 200-day moving average of $330.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.