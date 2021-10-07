Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.45. 55,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

