Bell Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.05.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.73. 34,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

