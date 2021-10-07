Bell Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total value of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $614.30. 4,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.62 and a 200 day moving average of $566.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

