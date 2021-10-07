Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 33,102 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,102 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

