Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 9,849 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

LOW traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $208.98. 67,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

