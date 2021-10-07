Bell Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.65.

TSCO traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.