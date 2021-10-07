BENQI Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

