Berenberg Bank Boosts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 320

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 230.83 ($3.02) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 160.32 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.32 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

