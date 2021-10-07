Berenberg Bank Cuts Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,421.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,717.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

