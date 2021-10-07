Berenberg Bank Increases Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 985 ($12.87).

BVIC opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.79) on Thursday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 953.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.18.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders acquired 42 shares of company stock worth $27,524 over the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

