Berenberg Bank Lowers Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EDV opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,885 ($24.63). The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 841.36.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

