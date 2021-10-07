Berenberg Bank Lowers Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 180

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

THS opened at GBX 118.52 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.46. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

