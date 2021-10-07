Berenberg Bank Raises Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,428.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of £464.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

In other Nichols news, insider Andrew Milne bought 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, with a total value of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

