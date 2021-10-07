Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £152.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

