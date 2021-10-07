Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £152.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
About Petra Diamonds
