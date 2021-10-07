Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 817.80 ($10.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 816.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,475.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

