Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.48 million and a PE ratio of -77.29.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

