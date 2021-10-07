Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.
Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.48 million and a PE ratio of -77.29.
