Berenberg Bank Trims Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Target Price to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 18.16 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.09. The company has a market cap of £720.08 million and a PE ratio of -180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

