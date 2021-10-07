Berenberg Bank Trims Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Target Price to GBX 175

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GFM opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 59.22 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.21.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
