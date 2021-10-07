Berenberg Bank Trims Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Target Price to GBX 175

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GFM opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 59.22 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.21.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

