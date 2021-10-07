Berenberg Bank Upgrades Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) to “Buy”

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 70 ($0.91). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEMD. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 54.64 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £76.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.15.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

