BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Stock Price Down 32.9%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)’s share price traded down 32.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

About BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.