Berry Data Price Reaches $0.88 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $225,209.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00062090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00132296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,787.64 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.79 or 0.06482509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

