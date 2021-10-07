Berry Street Capital Management LLP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 0.4% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.98. The stock had a trading volume of 186,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,816. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.99.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

