Berry Street Capital Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. Monmouth Real Estate Investment makes up about 0.5% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.32% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 6,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

