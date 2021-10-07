Berry Street Capital Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.20% of Avanti Acquisition worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AVAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,060. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.