Berry Street Capital Management LLP Boosts Stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. W. R. Grace & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.21% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA remained flat at $$69.99 during trading on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.