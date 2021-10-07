Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys 25,000 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.58% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 18,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

