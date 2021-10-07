Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000. Bally’s makes up 0.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Bally's Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

