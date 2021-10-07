Berry Street Capital Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.48. 9,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

