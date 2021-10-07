Berry Street Capital Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.26% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth $110,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 107.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,862. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

