Berry Street Capital Management LLP Increases Holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 536,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

AKICU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

