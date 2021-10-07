Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $13.48 Million in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 625,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. Ferro accounts for 1.2% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Ferro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,643,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 7,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,799. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

