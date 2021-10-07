Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $17.71 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,711,000. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.6% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.07% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,931. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.