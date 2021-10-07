Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $61.25 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,245,000. Nuance Communications comprises 5.4% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 54,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,228. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.