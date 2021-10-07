Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $8.24 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. Domtar makes up 0.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 6,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

