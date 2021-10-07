Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

CCJ traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 176,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

