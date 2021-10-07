Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.20% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 101,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

