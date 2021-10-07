Berry Street Capital Management LLP Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15,530.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,910 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 139.0% in the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 157.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 307,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

