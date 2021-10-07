Berry Street Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,400,000 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,204,000. Cloudera makes up approximately 2.0% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.48% of Cloudera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,544. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

