Berry Street Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 75,000 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of MX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

