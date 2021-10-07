Berry Street Capital Management LLP Sells 18,750 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lowered its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. Coherent comprises 1.3% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Coherent worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $111.61 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

