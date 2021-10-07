Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $2.47 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

